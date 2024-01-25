Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 149,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,942. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

