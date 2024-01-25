10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Raised to $55.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 233,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,742,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

