Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $466.69. 389,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

