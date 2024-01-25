Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.63, but opened at $125.09. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blackstone shares last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 967,343 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.