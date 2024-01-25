Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $402.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,103. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

