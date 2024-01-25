General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.70

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $265.70 and last traded at $265.05, with a volume of 202882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

