The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.34

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 103011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,415,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,242 shares of company stock valued at $18,778,214. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

