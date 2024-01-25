First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.40

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 13534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
