First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.40

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 13534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 536,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

