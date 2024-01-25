ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.24

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 28693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $607.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.