Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.89

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 15717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

