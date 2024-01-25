SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.44

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 65213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.