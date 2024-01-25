KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $658.78

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $658.78 and last traded at $651.05, with a volume of 196953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $638.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.