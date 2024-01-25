News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.02

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 40276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of News by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

