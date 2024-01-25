Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.75

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 24061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 340.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

