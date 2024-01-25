Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.07

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 56664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Archrock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

