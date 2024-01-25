Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.26

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 10077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,578.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

