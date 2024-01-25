Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 176,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 227,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.44 million during the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 256.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

