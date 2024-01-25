Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Up 342.9% in January

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UMMA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

