Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 889.5% from the December 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

TDSC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2924 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

