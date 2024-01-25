Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 889.5% from the December 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

TDSC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2924 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.