Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 889.5% from the December 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance
TDSC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.40.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2924 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.