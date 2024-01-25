Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 23,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

