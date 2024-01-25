VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

UBND stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,554. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $328,000.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

