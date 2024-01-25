VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
UBND stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,554. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
