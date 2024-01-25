Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uxin by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 123,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uxin by 194.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uxin by 41.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uxin by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,481. Uxin has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin ( NASDAQ:UXIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uxin will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

