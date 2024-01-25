Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Increases By 500.0%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

