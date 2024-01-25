Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 3,766.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 3,766.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,450. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
