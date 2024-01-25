SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,666. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.