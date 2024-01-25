iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $159.39 million and $108.78 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017553 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.12 or 0.99978991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00196535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.24166946 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $117,971,242.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.