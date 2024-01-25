Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $423.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $52.49 or 0.00131714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $423.61 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002438 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,622 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,620.64527195 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.19779499 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $37,476,846.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.