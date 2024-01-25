Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 92,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.