McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.11. 1,514,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

