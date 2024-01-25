BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

BOKF traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 216.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

