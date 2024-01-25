SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $195.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

SAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 324,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,365. The company has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SAP has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

