Barclays Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $325.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.64.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.57. 25,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average of $257.21. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $288.49. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

