Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.
Nidec Trading Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 199,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nidec has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Nidec Company Profile
