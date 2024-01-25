Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

Nidec Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 199,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nidec has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.