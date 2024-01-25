Stifel Nicolaus Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $95.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 959,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,326. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

