WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Up 2.1 %

KLG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 79,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WK Kellogg news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick bought 93,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,515.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WK Kellogg news, CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.