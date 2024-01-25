Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $532,322.80 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $532,322.80 and approximately $1,033.01 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017553 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.12 or 0.99978991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00196535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002275 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,311.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

