Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $532,322.80 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $532,322.80 and approximately $1,033.01 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017553 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023101 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.12 or 0.99978991 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011276 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00196535 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SEELEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.