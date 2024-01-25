Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $265.60 million and $4.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00074920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,426,746,664 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

