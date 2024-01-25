sUSD Hits Market Cap of $56.78 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. sUSD has a total market cap of $56.78 million and $2.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 56,889,894 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

