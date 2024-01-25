MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $202.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

