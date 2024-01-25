Komodo (KMD) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $472,670.57 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

