Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Humana Trading Down 1.3 %

HUM opened at $402.40 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

