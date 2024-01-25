Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 25.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 369,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

