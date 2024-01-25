Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 23rd

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Veritex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

