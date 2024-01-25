NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 15th

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 13,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

