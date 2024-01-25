First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 23rd

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.50%. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

