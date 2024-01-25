Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,455. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

