iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USMV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,590 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.