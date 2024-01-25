DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

