Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 7.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 861,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,523. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

