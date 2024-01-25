Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

